SK bioscience buys 6.5 mln shares in Novavax to extend partnership
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK bioscience Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate under South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday it has purchased 6.5 million shares in the U.S.-based biotechnology company Novavax Inc. for 110 billion won (US$83.4 million).
With the stock purchase, SK bioscience will hold a 6.5 percent share in Novavax, according to the Korean company.
It said the strategic investment into the U.S. firm is part of its plans to expand bilateral partnership, following the manufacturing deal to produce Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, which has recently expired, according to SK bioscience.
On top of that, the two companies have also agreed to extend their current license deal on Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently under development for annual vaccination.
Under the agreement, SK bioscience will obtain exclusive rights to Novavax's COVID-19 variant vaccine in South Korea and nonexclusive rights in Thailand and Vietnam to supply and commercialize the vaccine.
SK bioscience said the agreement will help the company take preemptive action in the post-pandemic era in cooperation with the global partner Novavax.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday