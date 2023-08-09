Lotte Wellfood Q2 net profit down 58.7 pct to 12.4 bln won
All News 10:29 August 09, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 12.4 billion won (US$9.4 million), down 58.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 94.6 percent on-year to 48.6 billion won. Sales increased 83.3 percent to 1.04 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday