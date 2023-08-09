Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Wellfood Q2 net profit down 58.7 pct to 12.4 bln won

All News 10:29 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 12.4 billion won (US$9.4 million), down 58.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 94.6 percent on-year to 48.6 billion won. Sales increased 83.3 percent to 1.04 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
