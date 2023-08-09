Eagles slugger Roh Si-hwan voted KBO's top player for July

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles slugger Roh Si-hwan has been named the top player in South Korean baseball for July.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that Roh beat out five candidates to earn the Player of the Month award for July. He is the first Eagle to be so honored since reliever Jung Woo-ram in May 2018.



Roh Si-hwan of the Hanwha Eagles hits a single against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southern city of Gwangju on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Roh led all KBO players in July with six home runs and a .649 slugging percentage, and tied for fifth with 14 RBIs.

He earned 37.24 voting points, after earning four out of 26 votes cast by media and 266,928 out of 451,658 votes from fans. Roh ranked third in media voting but far outstripped everyone in fan voting. He was the only candidate to reach six figures in fan votes.

KT Wiz starter Wes Benjamin had the most votes from media with 11 but ranked last in fan voting with 25,375. Benjamin went 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in July, leading the KBO in wins and ranking second in strikeouts for the month.

Through Tuesday's action, Roh is leading the KBO with a career-high 23 home runs. The last Eagles player to lead the league in that department was Kim Tae-kyun in 2008.



Roh Si-hwan of the Hanwha Eagles (R) celebrates his solo home run against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southern city of Gwangju on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

