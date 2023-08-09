NCT Dream, Mamamoo to join lineup for K-pop concert for World Jamboree
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Popular K-pop groups NCT Dream, Mamamoo, NewJeans and ITZY will headline a K-pop concert slated for Friday in Seoul as part of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, music industry sources said Wednesday.
They said the lineup will also include rookie boy groups ZeroBaseOne and The New Six, which was rechristened from TNX, and soloist Kwon Eun-bi.
The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the campsite in Saemangeum -- a reclaimed tidal land area in Buan, North Jeolla Province -- last Sunday but was postponed due to concerns about accidents and heat-related illnesses.
The venue was initially changed to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, about an hour's drive from the campsite, and again to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul as a precaution against the approach of Typhoon Khanun toward the provincial area.
Seoul World Cup Stadium, also known as Sangam Stadium, has a capacity of over 66,000 seats and is a major venue for sports games and music concerts.
Most of those in the lineup were reportedly scheduled to appear on KBS' popular TV music program "Music Bank" that day but changed their plans after the show's live broadcast was canceled for an unknown reason.
Some K-pop fans and industry insiders have speculated that the government may have influenced the decision to cancel the live broadcast of the TV program in order to fill the lineup for the jamboree concert.
