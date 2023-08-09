S. Korean high school pitcher Jang Hyun-seok signs with Dodgers

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his agency in Seoul announced Wednesday.

Leeco Sports Agency said Jang agreed to a US$900,000 signing bonus as an international free agent. Jang will have a press conference in Seoul next Monday, the agency added.

Jang had announced on Aug. 1 that he would skip this year's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft to pursue his major league dreams. The 19-year-old right-hander for Masan Yongma High School was considered the likely No. 1 overall pick in the KBO.



In this file photo from July 18, 2023, Masan Yongma High School pitcher Jang Hyun-seok pitches against Gwangju Jinheung High School during a game at the Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Jang has gone 3-0 in seven appearances this season with a 0.33 ERA -- one earned run in 27 1/3 innings -- while striking out 49 and walking 12. Listed at 190 centimeters and 90 kilograms, the fireballer has touched 156 kilometers per hour (96.9 miles per hour) with his fastball. Opponents have only managed seven hits, with no home runs, off Jang this year.

Listed at 190 centimeters and 90 kilograms, Jang was also named to the South Korean national team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, beginning in September. He will be the youngest player and the only amateur on the team.



