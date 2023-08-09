Scores of flights canceled due to typhoon

JEJU/BUSAN, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Scores of flights were grounded Wednesday on Jeju Island and in Busan due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun.

The strong typhoon was moving from Japan to South Korea and was predicted to make landfall on the country's southern coastal regions Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



A sign at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island lists flights that have been canceled on Aug. 9, 2023, due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. (Yonhap)

Jeju International Airport reported that out of the 487 flights scheduled for Wednesday, 69 had been canceled as of 9 a.m.

All passenger ships from and to the island were also suspended, maritime authorities said, with operations expected to resume Friday.

Warnings of a typhoon, strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for the island and its offshore waters.

In the southern port city of Busan, a total of 47 flights, mostly bound for Jeju, were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, and all passenger ship services were halted.

The city was forecast to experience heavy rainfall, ranging from 40 to 60 millimeters per hour, from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.



Ships take shelter at Seogwipo Port on the country's southern Jeju Island on Aug. 9, 2023, as Typhoon Khanun approaches. (Yonhap)



(END)