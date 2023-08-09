(2nd LD) Typhoon grounds over 160 flights on Jeju Island

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout with new info; CHANGES photo)

JEJU/BUSAN, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Over 160 flights were grounded Wednesday on the southern island of Jeju due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun.

The powerful typhoon was moving from Japan toward South Korea and was predicted to make landfall on the country's southern coastal regions Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Jeju International Airport said that out of the 490 flights scheduled for the day, 166 had been canceled as of 6 p.m.

All flights operated by Korean Air departing from and arriving at Jeju have been canceled from 6:40 p.m., while other local carriers also canceled their flights late Wednesday.

Only a few international flights have yet to be determined whether to be canceled.

Flight operations in Jeju are expected to resume as early as Thursday afternoon depending on the weather conditions, according to an official at the airport.

All passenger boat services from and to the island were also suspended, maritime authorities said, with operations expected to resume Friday.

Typhoon alerts have been issued for the entire land area of the Island and its offshore waters.



An arrival board at Jeju International Airport on the southern Jeju Island shows canceled flights on Aug. 9, 2023, due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Korea Airports Corp., which operates 14 regional airports excluding Incheon International Airport, said a total of 87 departures had been canceled across the airports as of 11 a.m.

The affected flights included 33 from Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, 22 from Jeju, 13 from Busan, six from Gwangju and five from Cheongju.

On Tuesday, the company already reported the cancellations of 78 flights.

But no flights to or from Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, have yet been affected.



Ships take shelter at Seogwipo Port on the country's southern Jeju Island on Aug. 9, 2023, as Typhoon Khanun approaches. (Yonhap)



