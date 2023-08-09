Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 buried, 5 injured in construction site collapse in Anseong

All News 13:24 August 09, 2023

ANSEONG, South Korea, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The top floor of a building under construction in Anseong collapsed Wednesday, leaving two people buried under debris and five others injured, authorities said.

The top floor of the nine-story building in Anseong, 64 kilometers southeast of Seoul, collapsed onto the floor below at 11:49 a.m., the rescue authorities said.

The accident left two workers buried under debris and five others injured.

This photo provided by fire authorities shows a building under construction, whose top floor collapsed on Aug. 9, 2023, burying two workers and injuring five others. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

