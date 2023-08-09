Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae International Q2 net profit down 41.7 pct to 19.4 bln won

All News 13:39 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 19.4 billion won (US$14.7 million), down 41.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 52.5 percent on-year to 18.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 13.1 percent to 333.8 billion won.
