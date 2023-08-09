Shinsegae Q2 net profit down 4.3 pct to 78.7 bln won
All News 13:58 August 09, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 78.7 billion won (US$59.7 million), down 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 149.6 billion won, down 20.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 16 percent to 1.57 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 74.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
