N. Korea vows to launch satellites at any time

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Wednesday the country will launch satellites at any time, following its failed attempt to launch its first military spy satellite in late May.

The North made the pledge in the August edition of the monthly propaganda magazine Kumsu Kangsan, touting the country's past satellite launches as "miracles upon miracles."

The North did not specify what type of satellites it will launch down the road, but it is highly likely to refer to its second attempt to launch a military spy satellite.

On May 31, North Korea fired the new Chollima-1 rocket carrying its reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, but it crashed into the sea due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine.

The South Korean military said in July that the North's spy satellite has "no military utility" after it retrieved its wreckage from the Yellow Sea.

Experts said the North may seek its second launch in time with the summit among leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan set for Aug. 18, and Seoul-Washington joint military drills scheduled for Aug. 21-24.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the North launching its first military spy satellite, Malligyong-1, the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr

(END)