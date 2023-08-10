Hyundai aims to sell 28,000 units of all-new Santa Fe SUV this year

PAJU, South Korea, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it is aiming to sell 28,000 units of the all-new Santa Fe SUV this year after its planned launch later this month.

Hyundai Motor has set the sales goal in the domestic market for this year, while planning to expand the Santa Fe SUV's domestic sales figure to 70,000 units next year.

The company will launch the new Santa Fe in the United States and Europe in the first quarter of 2024. It aims to sell 16,000 units in Europe and 135,000 units in the U.S. next year, Kim Yoon-soo, vice president in charge of domestic marketing at Hyundai Motor, said at the SUV's unveiling event.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the exterior design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new Santa Fe will be available with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, Hyundai said in a statement.

The prices will be released later this month, Hyundai said.

The fifth-generation Santa Fe is a full-change model from the fourth-generation one released in 2018. It comes with a maximized rear cargo capacity in line with the latest outdoor lifestyle trends.

"Big data indicated that the outdoor lifestyle was going to become mainstream culture, and during Covid this lifestyle change was even further amplified. And we needed to respond to that change," Hyundai's styling chief Simon Loasby said.

The new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between the city and the great outdoors. With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, it leans into its SUV strengths to offer a premium customer experience, Hyundai said.

H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif front bumper design and H-shaped taillights. The H-shaped elements reinterpret Hyundai's "H" emblem.

The interior design underlines horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design also applied to the dashboard and air vents to create a unique sensibility. The fully foldable second- and third-row seats provide "class-leading" interior space.

Santa Fes assembled in Korea are for domestic sales and exports, while Santa Fes for U.S. sales are to be produced at Hyundai's Alabama plant.



This photo taken Aug. 9, 2023, shows an all-new Santa Fe SUV outfitted with camping equipment at its unveiling event in Paju, just north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

