KEPCO Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit up 126.8 pct to 11.6 bln won

All News 14:18 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 11.6 billion won (US$8.8 million), up 126.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 99.2 percent on-year to 11.2 billion won. Sales increased 9.1 percent to 120.1 billion won.
