Sibling duo AKMU to return this month after two years
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- AKMU, the brother-sister music duo known for its witty and profound lyrics, will drop a new song on Aug. 21, its agency said Wednesday.
It will be the first release from the team in about two years since "Next Episode" in July 2021.
YG Entertainment posted a pink teaser video featuring a Cupid character on its official blog the same day, raising fans' expectations for the comeback.
The video begins with a pink-colored city unfolding on the screen of a mobile phone. Lee Su-hyun's Cupid character approaches Lee Chan-hyuk along a heart-shaped road in the city. After she finally reaches him, the screen is filled with big and small pink heart shapes, indicating the duo's upcoming release will be a love song.
And then two QR codes appear, stimulating the curiosity of viewers.
The video closes with AKMU's hot pink logo and the numbers 2023.08.21 displayed.
"The QR code is connected to the duo's newly opened Instagram and TikTok accounts for its comeback." the agency said. "We will be releasing fresh teaser content in sequence," it added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
