Bus carrying Swiss Scouts collides with another bus, leaving 8 injured
SUNCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A bus carrying Scouts from Switzerland collided with another bus Wednesday on a road in the southern city of Suncheon while heading to Seoul, leaving three Scouts and five others injured, police and fire authorities said.
The tour bus, carrying 36 members of the Swiss contingent and a guide, was on its way to the capital when it hit an inner-city bus in Suncheon, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:46 p.m., authorities said.
Three Scouts sustained minor bruises, with two of them moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Five passengers in the city bus were also injured.
The Scouts were among the 166-member Swiss contingent who traveled from Saemangeum the previous day and spent the night at a campsite retreat in Suncheon due to a lack of accommodation in Seoul.
The rest of the Swiss contingent is safely on their way to Seoul while the affected members will use another bus to return to Seoul.
Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident.
