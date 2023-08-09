N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and Russia reaffirmed their efforts for stronger ties earlier this week during a joint showing of a Russian film portraying post-World War II trials of Nazis, according to the North's state media, in what could be an event to defend Moscow's war with Ukraine.

The film "Nuremberg" was shown at the Taedongmun Cinema in Pyongyang on Monday, jointly organized by the North Korea-Russia Friendship Association and the Russian Embassy in the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency and a Facebook message posted by the embassy.

The 2023 movie, set in the German city of Nuremberg, centers around the 1945-46 trials at the International Military Tribunal that held representatives of Nazis accountable for invading other countries and conducting wartime atrocities.



In what appeared to be a justification of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora said his country was forced to enter a war in the wake of a resurgence of Nazism in many countries, including Ukraine.

Matsegora said Western countries, such as the United States and Great Britain, are arming neo-Nazis in such countries, thus inciting a war with Russia that played a "decisive role" in breaking up Nazism.

The remarks appeared to be reiterating Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim justifying the war in Ukraine as a "fight against neo-Nazism."

Ryu Kyong-il, vice-chairman of the friendship association between the two nations, supported the allegation, vowing to strengthen cooperation with Russia for the sake of global peace and security.

"In a bid to ensure peace and safety around the world, our two countries have supported each other and bolstered strategic cooperation in a fight against adversaries seeking to conquer the world," Ryu was quoted as saying by the Russian embassy.

Pyongyang and Moscow, alongside Beijing, are increasingly strengthening their ties in the face of growing trilateral security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

In a rare visit of a foreign delegation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Russian military delegation, led by its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, visited North Korea last month to attend a massive military parade and an arms exhibition showcasing intercontinental ballistic missiles and new drones.



