Krafton Q2 net income down 33.8 pct to 128.5 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 128.5 billion won (US$97.6 million), down 33.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 131.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 165.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 8.6 percent to 387.1 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 104.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

