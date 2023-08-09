Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q2 net profit down 19.1 pct to 107.1 bln won

August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 107.1 billion won (US$81.4 million), down 19.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 194.2 billion won, up 10.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.9 percent to 1 trillion won.
