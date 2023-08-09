KOSPI 2,605.12 UP 31.14 points (close)
All News 15:32 August 09, 2023
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
-
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
-
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea