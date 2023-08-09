Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:42 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

S-Oil 77,500 DN 200
HtlShilla 74,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 9,130 DN 30
SamsungElecMech 151,000 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 104,800 UP 2,600
Hanssem 54,500 UP 1,900
F&F 105,300 DN 600
MS IND 18,900 UP 260
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 249,000 DN 4,000
Kogas 25,800 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,500 UP 500
KorZinc 504,000 DN 1,000
HDKSOE 122,300 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 93,000 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 900
YoulchonChem 33,450 DN 100
LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 28,000
OCI Holdings 107,200 UP 4,500
COSMOCHEM 47,950 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 189,400 UP 1,000
AmoreG 29,000 DN 500
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 62,900 DN 300
POSCO Holdings 597,000 0
DB INSURANCE 79,400 DN 500
SGBC 48,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE 25,600 DN 50
SLCORP 34,450 UP 450
Yuhan 78,100 UP 3,900
GCH Corp 14,860 UP 1,050
CJ 70,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 23,950 UP 1,200
Ottogi 369,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 68,900 UP 1,300
NHIS 10,320 DN 90
GC Corp 120,300 UP 6,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 634,000 UP 20,000
LS 119,000 UP 4,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES134 30 0 DN1200
(MORE)

