SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



S-Oil 77,500 DN 200

HtlShilla 74,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 9,130 DN 30

SamsungElecMech 151,000 DN 300

LS ELECTRIC 104,800 UP 2,600

Hanssem 54,500 UP 1,900

F&F 105,300 DN 600

MS IND 18,900 UP 260

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 UP 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 249,000 DN 4,000

Kogas 25,800 DN 50

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,500 UP 500

KorZinc 504,000 DN 1,000

HDKSOE 122,300 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 93,000 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 900

YoulchonChem 33,450 DN 100

LG Energy Solution 553,000 UP 28,000

OCI Holdings 107,200 UP 4,500

COSMOCHEM 47,950 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 189,400 UP 1,000

AmoreG 29,000 DN 500

LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 1,500

Hyosung 62,900 DN 300

POSCO Holdings 597,000 0

DB INSURANCE 79,400 DN 500

SGBC 48,300 UP 1,100

LOTTE 25,600 DN 50

SLCORP 34,450 UP 450

Yuhan 78,100 UP 3,900

GCH Corp 14,860 UP 1,050

CJ 70,000 UP 1,500

GS Retail 23,950 UP 1,200

Ottogi 369,000 UP 500

SamsungElec 68,900 UP 1,300

NHIS 10,320 DN 90

GC Corp 120,300 UP 6,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 634,000 UP 20,000

LS 119,000 UP 4,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES134 30 0 DN1200

(MORE)