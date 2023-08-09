GS E&C 14,020 UP 30

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,020 DN 50

SKC 97,800 UP 2,200

KPIC 131,600 DN 1,900

HanmiPharm 325,500 UP 41,500

Hanwha 29,650 UP 300

DB HiTek 55,500 UP 600

SK hynix 118,500 DN 100

Youngpoong 571,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,650 UP 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,350 UP 50

KCC 209,500 DN 5,500

SKBP 99,300 UP 7,700

ORION Holdings 14,720 DN 160

Daewoong 14,110 UP 440

SamyangFood 125,500 UP 2,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 89,000 UP 2,000

CJ CheilJedang 305,000 DN 5,500

TaekwangInd 608,000 UP 4,000

Hanmi Science 41,150 UP 7,850

SSANGYONGCNE 5,410 UP 40

KAL 24,150 DN 400

LG Corp. 84,000 UP 1,000

POSCO FUTURE M 456,000 UP 9,000

Boryung 9,110 UP 420

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,100 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 DN 650

Shinsegae 193,000 DN 5,000

Nongshim 411,500 DN 8,500

HITEJINRO 20,300 0

CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 UP 600

DOOSAN 110,100 UP 400

DL 40,950 DN 650

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,310 UP 90

KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 600

LX INT 36,050 UP 200

FOOSUNG 12,900 UP 700

TaihanElecWire 12,930 UP 130

Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 DN 550

Kumyang 143,100 UP 3,200

