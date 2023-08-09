KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 14,020 UP 30
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,020 DN 50
SKC 97,800 UP 2,200
KPIC 131,600 DN 1,900
HanmiPharm 325,500 UP 41,500
Hanwha 29,650 UP 300
DB HiTek 55,500 UP 600
SK hynix 118,500 DN 100
Youngpoong 571,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,650 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,350 UP 50
KCC 209,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 99,300 UP 7,700
ORION Holdings 14,720 DN 160
Daewoong 14,110 UP 440
SamyangFood 125,500 UP 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 89,000 UP 2,000
CJ CheilJedang 305,000 DN 5,500
TaekwangInd 608,000 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 41,150 UP 7,850
SSANGYONGCNE 5,410 UP 40
KAL 24,150 DN 400
LG Corp. 84,000 UP 1,000
POSCO FUTURE M 456,000 UP 9,000
Boryung 9,110 UP 420
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 DN 650
Shinsegae 193,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 411,500 DN 8,500
HITEJINRO 20,300 0
CJ LOGISTICS 78,300 UP 600
DOOSAN 110,100 UP 400
DL 40,950 DN 650
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,310 UP 90
KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 600
LX INT 36,050 UP 200
FOOSUNG 12,900 UP 700
TaihanElecWire 12,930 UP 130
Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 DN 550
Kumyang 143,100 UP 3,200
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea