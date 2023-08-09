KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 17,580 UP 130
SKNetworks 6,480 UP 250
LG Innotek 261,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 143,400 DN 10,100
HMM 17,300 0
HYUNDAI WIA 58,900 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 122,600 UP 900
Mobis 234,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 118,000 DN 700
S-1 55,400 DN 1,300
ZINUS 26,400 0
Hanchem 188,800 UP 1,000
DWS 36,850 UP 150
KEPCO 19,370 DN 90
SamsungSecu 36,350 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,200 UP 100
SKTelecom 46,500 0
HyundaiElev 43,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 DN 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,200 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,350 UP 10
Hanon Systems 8,520 UP 60
SK 152,000 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 19,140 UP 1,040
Handsome 19,340 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp541 00 UP3200
Asiana Airlines 11,150 DN 180
COWAY 40,850 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,600 DN 100
IBK 10,470 DN 30
DONGSUH 18,220 UP 70
SamsungEng 35,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 300
PanOcean 4,775 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 19,150 DN 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,700 UP 800
KT 31,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16630 DN70
LOTTE TOUR 10,270 DN 100
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
Overwhelming jamboree funds used for organizing committee operation instead of on-site infrastructure: budget data
Preorders for Samsung's new foldables hit record high in S. Korea