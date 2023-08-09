Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q2 net profit down 62.2 pct to 9.9 bln won

All News 15:44 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 9.9 billion won (US$7.5 million), down 62.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 37.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.6 percent to 2.17 trillion won.
