Hanatour Service swings to profits in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$15.1 million), swinging from a loss of 24 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 4.1 billion, compared with a loss of 33.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 282.1 percent to 82.4 billion won.

