Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service swings to profits in Q2

All News 16:10 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$15.1 million), swinging from a loss of 24 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 4.1 billion, compared with a loss of 33.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 282.1 percent to 82.4 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanatour Service
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!