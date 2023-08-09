The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun

SEOUL -- South Korea came under the influence of the powerful Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday, as the typhoon is on a path to make landfall on the country's southern coast and pass vertically across the Korean Peninsula, the weather agency said.

Khanun was advancing northward over waters 360 kilometers southeast of Jeju Island's Seogwipo at 9 a.m., with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals and maximum wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



------------------

Bus carrying Swiss Scouts collides with another bus, leaving 8 injured

SUNCHEON, South Korea -- A bus carrying Scouts from Switzerland collided with another bus Wednesday on a road in the southern city of Suncheon while heading to Seoul, leaving three Scouts and five others injured, police and fire authorities said.

The tour bus, carrying 36 members of the Swiss contingent and a guide, was on its way to the capital when it hit an inner-city bus in Suncheon, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 12:46 p.m., authorities said.



------------------

(LEAD) Two workers killed in construction site collapse in Anseong

ANSEONG, South Korea -- Two workers died and four others were injured after the top floor of a building under construction in Anseong collapsed Wednesday, authorities said.

The uppermost level of the nine-story building in Anseong, 64 kilometers southeast of Seoul, collapsed onto the floor below at 11:49 a.m., the rescue authorities said.



------------------

(LEAD) Typhoon grounds about 140 flights on Jeju Island

JEJU/BUSAN -- About 140 flights were grounded Wednesday on the southern island of Jeju due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun.

The powerful typhoon was moving from Japan toward South Korea and was predicted to make landfall on the country's southern coastal regions Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



------------------

Jamboree programs to be held indoors Thursday due to typhoon

SEOUL -- Cultural experience programs for World Scout Jamboree participants, evacuated to eight different regions from the Saemangeum venue earlier this week, will be held only indoors Thursday due to the onset of the powerful Typhoon Khanun, a minister in charge of the event's safety said Wednesday.

About 37,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers from 156 countries moved to 128 different accommodations in Seoul and seven other regions Tuesday due to the approach of the typhoon forecast to hit the nation's southern coast Thursday morning. Khanun is expected to keep moving north and pass as close as 30 kilometers east of Seoul around 9 p.m. Thursday.



------------------

(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) CTBTO chief urges N. Korea to take 'small step' in nuclear test moratorium

SEOUL -- The head of the international body tasked with overseeing a global ban on nuclear tests said Wednesday that he hopes to see North Korea take a "small step" in committing not to proceed with what would be its seventh nuclear test.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), said he hopes to see "North Korea take a small step towards building some bridges of trust and confidence with other countries."



------------------

'Smugglers' to compete in Spain's Sitges Film Festival

SEOUL -- The Korean crime action thriller "Smugglers" has been invited to the competition category of this year's Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain, the movie's local distributor said Wednesday.

The new feature from director Ryoo Seung-wan will be shown in the Orbita section for introducing the most notable films of the year, alongside another Korean film "Concrete Utopia," NEW said.



(END)