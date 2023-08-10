Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Khanun reached waters 100 kilometers south of South Korea's south coast early Thursday morning on a path to make landfall in the country and travel vertically across the Korean Peninsula, the weather agency said.

Khanun was moving northward at a speed of 22 kph from waters 100 km south of the southern coastal city of Tongyeong as of 6 a.m. with a central pressure of 975 hectopascals and maximum wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The typhoon is predicted to make landfall on the south coast around 9 a.m.

The KMA said that the typhoon's intensity is expected to diminish to "medium" from "strong" when it reaches 30 km west of Tongyeong at 9 a.m.

Khanun may then move farther northward, brushing by the central city of Cheongju at 5 p.m. and reaching 40 km east-southeast of Seoul at 9 p.m. and 40 km north-northeast of Seoul at around midnight.

It will continue northward into North Korea, reaching 120 km southeast of the capital Pyongyang at 3 a.m. Friday.

If Khanun proceeds as predicted, the typhoon is estimated to take about 15 hours to vertically cross South Korea.

All regions across South Korea, except the central area, were under typhoon warnings as of Thursday morning.

As the country came under the influence of the typhoon, the east coast areas were receiving 30 millimeters of rain per hour, while the southern regions were experiencing wind as fast as 25 meters per second.

Between Wednesday and early Thursday morning, Jeju Island saw up to 275.5 mm of rain.



Jeju Island comes under the influence of Typhoon Khanun on Aug. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

This image of Typhoon Khanun's expected path is provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)