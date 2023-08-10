Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss next week's trilateral summit in phone talks

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have held phone talks to discuss preparations for an upcoming trilateral summit among the leaders of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo next week, the South's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin held the talks while on a visit to Ethiopia on Wednesday (local time) with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, during which they agreed to closely cooperate for the successful opening of the summit.

The two sides also agreed the summit will mark a "historic turning point" in the trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, according to the ministry.

Park said he expects the three countries to step up security cooperation against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, and bolster trilateral cooperation in economic security, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral summit at Camp David on Aug. 18 (local time).

The upcoming meeting will be the first stand-alone trilateral summit arranged solely for their shared agenda, not on the sidelines of a multilateral forum.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before their talks in Washington on Feb. 3, 2023, in this file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)