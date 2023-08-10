NHN shifts to black in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 15.4 billion won (US$11.7 million), shifting from a loss of 5.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 5.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 551.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

