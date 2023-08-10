Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 10, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/24 Rain 90
Incheon 25/24 Rain 90
Suwon 26/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 25/25 Rain 90
Daejeon 24/23 Rain 70
Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 90
Gangneung 28/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/23 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/23 Rain 60
Jeju 31/26 Rain 60
Daegu 28/25 Rain 70
Busan 29/25 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast