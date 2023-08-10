Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 10, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/24 Rain 90

Incheon 25/24 Rain 90

Suwon 26/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 25/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 24/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 90

Gangneung 28/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/23 Rain 60

Jeju 31/26 Rain 60

Daegu 28/25 Rain 70

Busan 29/25 Rain 60

