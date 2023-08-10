Service output up in 14 major cities, provinces: data

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Service output increased on-year in 14 cities and provinces in the second quarter of 2023, data showed Thursday, led by the financial and transportation industries.

Nationwide, service output moved up 2.8 percent on-year in the April-June period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Of the 17 provinces and cities surveyed, Incheon, located just west of Seoul, posted the sharpest growth of 7.6 percent, followed by the capital city with 6.6 percent.

Service output in the central city of Sejong, on the other hand, fell 1.4 percent, while that on the southern resort island of Jeju moved down 1.7 percent.

South Korea's retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up in eight areas while falling in nine others.

Nationwide, the figure edged down 0.3 percent over the period.

Sales rose 5.4 percent over the period in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, followed by the southeastern port city of Busan with 4.6 percent.



A shopper purchases groceries at a supermarket in southern Seoul on Aug. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

