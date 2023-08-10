Service output up in 14 major cities, provinces: data
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Service output increased on-year in 14 cities and provinces in the second quarter of 2023, data showed Thursday, led by the financial and transportation industries.
Nationwide, service output moved up 2.8 percent on-year in the April-June period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Of the 17 provinces and cities surveyed, Incheon, located just west of Seoul, posted the sharpest growth of 7.6 percent, followed by the capital city with 6.6 percent.
Service output in the central city of Sejong, on the other hand, fell 1.4 percent, while that on the southern resort island of Jeju moved down 1.7 percent.
South Korea's retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up in eight areas while falling in nine others.
Nationwide, the figure edged down 0.3 percent over the period.
Sales rose 5.4 percent over the period in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, followed by the southeastern port city of Busan with 4.6 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun