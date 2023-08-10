(LEAD) SK Biopharmaceuticals Q2 net loss narrows on robust sales
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, new photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of SK Group, said Thursday its net loss narrowed in the second quarter from a year earlier thanks to stellar overseas sales of its flagship epilepsy medication.
Its net deficit for the April-June period reached 23.3 billion won (US$17.7 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a loss of 45.4 billion won a year ago, according to the company in a regulatory filing.
SK Biopharm said the on-year decrease in net loss came from rising overseas demand for Cenobamate, a medication used for the treatment of partial-onset seizures, a kind of epilepsy, in adults.
The drug, sold under the brand name Xcopri in the United States, earned 63.4 billion won in sales stateside for the second quarter, up 57.5 percent from a year ago.
It is also expanding its market to Europe, where Cenobamate is sold under the brand name Ontozry, as the medication has been approved for sale in 18 European nations, including Germany, Italy and France.
SK Biopharm said it expects Cenobamate will earn $1 billion in sales from the U.S. in 2029.
Its operating loss also decreased to 18.9 billion won for the three-month period through June from a loss of 40.1 billion won a year earlier.
But its quarterly sales soared 44.1 percent on-year to 77 billion won, it added.
The operating loss was 249.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun