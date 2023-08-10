FM seeks Ethiopia's support for S. Korea's World Expo bid
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin met with the Ethiopian prime minister in Addis Ababa as he seeks support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
During his luncheon meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Wednesday (local time), Park stressed that Ethiopia serves as a crucial gateway for South Korea's diplomacy with Africa as a host of the African Union and called for efforts to further advance their relations into a "strategic partnership."
Park also mentioned that he had chosen Ethiopia as the first destination in his African tour as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Abiy shared Park's views on elevating bilateral ties and stressed cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, mining, industrial technology, health and trade, the ministry said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast