Foreigners turn net buyers of Korean stocks in July
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in July on a rosy outlook for the chipmaking and secondary battery sectors, central bank data showed Thursday.
Offshore investors bought a net US$440 million worth of local stocks last month, a turnaround from a net selling of $310 million a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The central bank said foreigners' net stock purchases were driven by an upbeat outlook for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as secondary battery makers, such as LG Energy Solution.
Foreigners bought a net $6 million worth of local bonds, compared with a net buying of $3.23 billion a month earlier.
Meanwhile, the premium on credit default swaps (CDS) for South Korea's five-year dollar-denominated currency stabilization bonds amounted to 31 basis points in July, down from the previous month's 35 basis points. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.
The CDS premium reflects the cost of hedging credit risks on corporate or sovereign debt. A rise implies a drop in the credit spreads of sovereign bonds and higher borrowing costs.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY among performers in K-pop concert for World Jamboree