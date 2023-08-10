Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- About 450 flights were grounded across the country Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun.
The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9:20 a.m. and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8:30 a.m.
Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.
At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.
The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.
Real-time updates about altered flight details are being communicated to passengers and can also be verified on the airport websites.
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun