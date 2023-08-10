Music video for BTS V's debut solo track 'Love Me Again' unveiled
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "Love Me Again," a track on BTS member V's upcoming first solo album, was released Thursday.
According to BigHit Music, "Love Me Again" is an emotional R&B genre number featuring V's dreamlike voice.
The music video, shot in a cave in Mallorca, Spain, creates a dreamy atmosphere by combining the cave's mysterious atmosphere, the singer's deep voice, and his glamorous costume.
The tune will drop Friday alongside the song and music video for "Rainy Days," another track to be included in the album.
The album titled "Layover" will be formally released on Sept. 8.
V will unveil music videos for the five major tracks on the album, according to the agency.
