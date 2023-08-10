GS Inima bags 920 bln-won deal for UAE desalination plant

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- GS Inima Environment S.A., a unit of GS Engineering & Construction Co., has won a 920 billion-won (US$698 million) deal to build a desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates, Seoul's environment ministry said Thursday.

The water treatment company firm in Spain is slated to break ground on the facility in the Shuweihat region of the Middle Eastern country in October this year for completion in 2026.

GS Inima Environment will operate the desalination plant, 250 kilometers west of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, for 30 years after its completion.

The facility would produce 318,000 tons of fresh water per day, which is enough for 1 million people to consume, the ministry said.

The ministry added it will step up efforts to help South Korean companies obtain more orders for desalination and other water-related projects in the Middle East.

In 2012, GS Engineering & Construction, the fifth-largest builder in South Korea, acquired Spanish desalination company OHL Medio Ambiente Inima S.A. in a bid to carve out a new business line, renaming it GS Inima Environment.





