The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 10, 2023
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.55 3.55
2-M 3.60 3.62
3-M 3.67 3.66
6-M 3.76 3.76
12-M 3.84 3.84
