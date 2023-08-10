The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



------------------

(LEAD) Typhoon Khanun makes landfall on S. Korea's southeastern coast

SEOUL -- Typhoon Khanun made landfall on South Korea's southeastern coast Thursday morning and is moving north toward the central inland regions and the Seoul metropolitan area, dumping heavy rain and causing strong winds nationwide, the state weather agency said.

The powerful typhoon, moving at the unusually slow speed of 22 kilometers per hour, arrived at the coast near the southeastern city of Geoje at around 9:20 a.m. and is expected to reach 50 km southwest of the southeastern city of Daegu around noon, 20 km northwest of the central city of Cheongju around 6 p.m. and 40 km southeast of Seoul around 9 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



------------------

Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide

SEOUL -- About 450 flights were grounded across the country Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun.

The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9:20 a.m. and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



------------------

(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for preparing for a possible war in an "offensive" manner, the North's state media said Thursday, as South Korea and the United States plan to stage joint military drills later this month.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Such meetings were previously held consecutively in February, March and April.



------------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee to appear for prosecution questioning on Aug. 17

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Thursday that he will appear before prosecutors for questioning next week regarding suspicions surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, located just south of Seoul, during his previous term as the city's mayor.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has summoned Lee, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, as part of its investigation into allegations that he had provided administrative favors to a private developer for a property project in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong district during his term as the mayor in the mid-2010s.



------------------

Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss next week's trilateral summit in phone talks

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have held phone talks to discuss preparations for an upcoming trilateral summit among the leaders of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo next week, the South's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin held the talks while on a visit to Ethiopia on Wednesday (local time) with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, during which they agreed to closely cooperate for the successful opening of the summit.



------------------

Last surviving Korean independence fighter in Japan to return home

SEOUL -- The last surviving Korean independence fighter living in Japan will return home early next week, Seoul's veterans ministry said Thursday, just days before South Korea marks the anniversary of liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

Oh Seong-gyu will arrive in South Korea on Sunday, accompanied by Veterans Minister Park Min-shik, after expressing his wishes to reside in his home country to the ministry following the death of his wife in 2018.



------------------

U.S. policy on restricting China investment to have limited impact on S. Korea: gov't

SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday the latest executive order limiting U.S. investment in some Chinese technology sectors is expected to have only a limited impact on South Korean companies.

On Wednesday (U.S. time), the White House vowed to restrict investment in "countries of concern" in certain technology sectors that could pose threats to its national security while adding only China, including Hong Kong and Macau, to the list.



------------------

(Movie Review) 'A Man of Reason': Jung Woo-sung's stylish action lost in weak storytelling

SEOUL -- "A Man of Reason" features a variety of stylish action scenes to tell the story of a former gangster's struggle to rescue his kidnapped daughter, but it certainly deserves better storytelling to make the effort worthwhile.

Jung Woo-sung stars as the protagonist of his feature directorial debut, demonstrating his proven expertise in the genre with thrilling action sequences, including bomb explosions, car chases, gun fights and fist and knife fights.

(END)