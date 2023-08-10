Prosecution indicts former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter on college admission fraud charges

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Thursday indicted the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on multiple counts of college admission fraud.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged Cho Min with document forgery and obstruction of business for allegedly collaborating with her mother to submit falsified documents, including an admission form, a cover letter and a commendation letter, to Pusan National University's Graduate School of Medicine in June 2014.

She is also alleged to have conspired with her parents to submit fabricated documents to Seoul National University College of Medicine in June 2013.



This March 16, 2023, file photo shows Cho Min, daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. (Yonhap)

Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister in October 2019, just one month after his appointment, following allegations of academic fraud involving his children.

His wife, Chung Kyung-sim, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for her involvement in document forgery related to their daughter's admission to the Pusan medical school in Busan.

In February, a district court sentenced Cho Kuk to a two-year prison term in the same case.

Korea University in Seoul and Pusan National University last year revoked Cho Min's admissions citing allegedly false documents submitted.

Cho filed suits against her alma maters' decisions but withdrew them in July.

A few days later, her younger brother, Cho Won, also said he will relinquish his master's degree from Yonsei University Graduate School following years of controversy over admission irregularities involving a purportedly falsified internship certificate.

