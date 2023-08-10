Hanon Systems Q2 net profit up 658.5 pct to 110.6 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 110.6 billion won (US$84 million), up 658.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 143.5 billion won, up 138.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.3 percent to 2.42 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 50.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)