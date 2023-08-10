Ive to join lineup for Jamboree K-pop concert

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Ive, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, will be added to the lineup for the World Scout Jamboree's K-pop concert, the event's organizer said Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a release Ive has recently decided to join the concert slated for Friday at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul by changing its schedule for the day.

The six-piece group previously canceled its plan to perform at the concert after the event was pushed back to Friday from last Sunday due to safety concerns and scorching heat, according to the ministry.



Workers set up a makeshift stage for the "K-pop super live" concert, the highlight event for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 9, 2023. The concert and the closing ceremony of the world gathering will be held at the stadium on Aug. 11. (Yonhap)

Including Ive, the "K-pop super live" concert will feature 19 teams of K-pop artists led by NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo, The Boyz, Kang Daniel and fromis_9. Some 40,000 Scout members from about 150 countries will attend the show.

