Padres' Kim Ha-seong pushes hitting streak to 15, steals career-high 3 bags
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has stretched his hitting streak to 15 games while also setting a single game career high with three steals.
Kim batted 1-for-3 with a walk in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Wednesday (local time).
Batting leadoff, Kim made an impact right from the get-go. He drew a walk from rookie starter Emerson Hancock, and stole second base and then third base. Kim then scored the Padres' only run on a groundout by Juan Soto.
Kim then extended his hitting streak with a single up the middle in the top of the third inning. He swiped second base for his third steal of the game -- the first time he's stolen three bags in one game. He now has 27 steals, the most on his team and tied for fourth in the National League.
Kim struck out swinging in the fifth and flied out to center in the seventh.
The other South Korean player for the Padres, designated hitter Choi Ji-man, went 0-for-1 with a walk, before being lifted for pinch hitter Garrett Cooper in the top of the sixth.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Korean researchers' claim over superconductor creation draws global attention
-
Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages
-
N. Korea criticizes U.S. weapons package for Taiwan
-
(3rd LD) World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects major weapons factories: state media
-
Typhoon Khanun on path to make landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
-
(LEAD) NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY among performers in K-pop concert for World Jamboree
-
(2nd LD) Typhoon Khanun to reach Seoul's vicinity around 9 p.m.