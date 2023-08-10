Cosmax Q2 net profit up 414.4 pct to 27.4 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 27.4 billion won (US$20.8 million), up 414.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 46 billion won, up 167.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18.3 percent to 479.3 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 23 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)