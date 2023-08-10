LG Q2 net income down 12.3 pct to 419.2 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 419.2 billion won (US$318.7 million), down 12.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 454.7 billion won, down 9.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.3 percent to 1.89 trillion won.

