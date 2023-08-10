Athletes vying for IOC membership candidacy go through interviews

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Six South Korean athletes vying to become the candidate for International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership went through interviews on Thursday, a chance to state their qualifications for the position while also having their English proficiency tested.

The Evaluation Commission of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) interviewed six Olympians competing for the opportunity to run for a seat on the IOC Athletes' Commission: volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon, pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh, archer Oh Jin-hyek and badminton player Kim So-yeong.



This composite photo shows six South Korean Olympians in the running to become the country's candidate for the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission. Clockwise from top left: volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, golfer Park In-bee, taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon, pistol shooter Jin Jong-oh, archer Oh Jin-hyek and badminton player Kim So-yeong. (Yonhap)

The election is scheduled during the Paris Summer Olympics next year. The KSOC must endorse one candidate by Sept. 1.

To ensure transparency, the KSOC did not reveal who served on its Evaluation Commission.

After Thursday's interviews, the KSOC's nine-member Advisory Council will select one final candidate. The KSOC's Athletes' Commission then will vote on the choice on Aug. 16 and 17.

The candidate for the IOC Athletes' Commission must have competed at the previous edition of the Olympics or must have qualified for the Olympics in the same year as the election.



This June 29, 2023, file photo shows South Korean volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung watching the national team in action against the Dominican Republic during their Volleyball Nations League match in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

According to the IOC, the candidate also must be able to "communicate effectively" in English or French, the two official working languages of the Olympic body.

South Korea has had two Olympic athletes serve on the Athletes' Commission. Moon Dae-sung, the 2004 Olympic men's taekwondo gold medalist, was there from 2008 to 2016, and Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's singles table tennis champion, was elected in 2016, with his term ending next year. Ryu is also the first vice chair of the commission.



In this file photo from July 6, 2023, Jin Jong-oh, co-head of the organizing committee for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, speaks at an event in Seoul marking the 200-day countdown to the competition. (Yonhap)

Of the six candidates this year, Kim Yeon-koung is the only one without an Olympic medal, though she is an immensely popular athlete who carried underdog South Korea to fourth place in 2012 and 2021.

"I've been in so many matches over my career, and I don't think I've ever been this nervous," Kim said before her interview at a Seoul hotel. "I've prepared so much for this. I've always wanted to get involved in sports administration or sports diplomacy. And I decided to run for IOC Athletes' Commission membership because I wanted to help develop sports further."



This file photo from May 16, 2023, shows former South Korean Olympic taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Jin Jong-oh is the most successful shooter in Olympic history, with four gold medals and two silver medals across five Olympic Games. He lost out to Ryu in the South Korean race for candidacy in 2015, with Ryu's superior English skills making the difference.

"I've been taking three-hour English lessons every day," Jin said. "I've been able to build on my previous experience of running for this position."



This July 24, 2023, file photo provided by Yonex shows South Korean badminton player Kim So-yeong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee Dae-hoon, who won two medals in two different weight classes at three Olympic Games, said he gave himself a crash course on English and on the history of the IOC.

"I want to be able to develop taekwondo, which is our national sport," Lee said. "I think I can contribute to the development of Korean sports as a whole."



South Korean golfer Park In-bee autographs a ball for a junior player during a clinic held in Jeju, Jeju Island, on Aug. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park In-bee is an LPGA Hall of Famer with the 2016 Olympic gold medal to her name. Kim So-yeong teamed up with Kong Hee-young for the women's doubles bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. Oh Jin-hyek captured the men's individual gold medal and the team bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He then claimed his second career Olympic gold in the men's team event in Tokyo.

Elected by fellow Olympians, Athletes' Commission members serve an eight-year term, and have the same functions and responsibilities as other members.



In this file photo from May 16, 2022, South Korean archer Oh Jin-hyek trains ahead of the Archery World Cup in the southern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

