Mirae Asset Securities Q2 net profit down 47 pct to 140.9 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 140.9 billion won (US$107 million), down 47 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 51.2 percent on-year to 156.7 billion won. Sales decreased 31 percent to 3.97 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 131.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)