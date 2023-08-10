The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



------------------

Bundang stabbing rampage suspect says 'very sorry to victims'

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- The 22-year-old suspect behind last week's fatal department store stabbing rampage in Bundang, south of Seoul, apologized as police referred him to the prosecution for further investigation.

"I am very sorry to the victims," Choi Won-jong, 22, said at a police station in Seongnam on his way to be transferred to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment.



------------------

(LEAD) Prosecution indicts former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter on university admission fraud charges

SEOUL -- The prosecution on Thursday indicted the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on charges of university admission fraud.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged Cho Min with document forgery and obstruction of business for allegedly collaborating with her mother to submit falsified documents, including an admission form, a cover letter and a commendation letter, to Pusan National University (PNU)'s Graduate School of Medicine in June 2014.



------------------

Padres' Kim Ha-seong pushes hitting streak to 15, steals career-high 3 bags

SEOUL -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has stretched his hitting streak to 15 games while also setting a single game career high with three steals.

Kim batted 1-for-3 with a walk in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Wednesday (local time).



------------------

(LEAD) China to resume group tours to S. Korea

BEIJING/SEOUL -- China's tourism authorities said Thursday they have decided to lift the ban on group tours to South Korea, ending a six-year hiatus caused by frayed relations following the deployment of a U.S. defense system to the South.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced it will allow Chinese group tours to 78 countries, including South Korea, the United States and Japan.



------------------

(3rd LD) Typhoon causes flood, wind damage while heading north slowly

SEOUL -- Heavy rainfall and strong winds from Typhoon Khanun caused flooding, landslides and extensive facility damage across South Korea on Thursday, as it was sweeping the nation from south to north after landing on the southeastern coast in the morning.

The typhoon also forced the cancellations of 355 flights at 14 airports, 161 KTX high-speed trains and 251 regular trains, and the closures of 490 roads, 166 coastal areas, 178 sea routes and 21 national parks nationwide.



------------------

Gov't, PPP agree to provide 63 tln won in financial support for export sector

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) reached an agreement on Thursday to provide an additional 22 trillion won (US$16.7 billion) in financial assistance to the country's ailing export sector, bringing the total financial support to 63 trillion won.

The set of support measures came in response to a sharp decline in the country's exports, which plummeted by 16.5 percent on-year to US$50.33 billion in July. It marks the 10th consecutive month of decline, primarily attributable to weak demand for semiconductors, coupled with rising prices of raw materials.



------------------

(LEAD) Deputy assembly speaker sentenced to 6 months in prison for defaming late President Roh

SEOUL -- Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-Suk was convicted Thursday of defaming the honor of late President Roh Moo-hyun with his derisive remarks about Roh's tragic death.

Judge Park Byung-gon of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced the fifth-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party to six months in prison, a ruling heavier than the prosecution's demand for a fine of 5 million won (US$3,793). He was not taken into custody immediately.



------------------

Ruling bloc dismisses calls to fire minister over jamboree chaos

SEOUL -- Ruling bloc officials dismissed calls Thursday to replace Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook over the mismanagement of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, saying the responsibility should fall on the local government that hosted the event.

Some critics, including opposition politicians, have claimed Kim should be fired for poorly handling the event, which drew widespread criticism for lacking the facilities and equipment needed to host tens of thousands of Scouts and volunteers from around the world during a scorching heat wave last week.



------------------

KDI keeps S. Korea's economic outlook at 1.5 pct for 2023

SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run think tank on Thursday maintained the country's economic growth outlook at 1.5 percent, unchanged from its estimate three months earlier.

Last month, the South Korean government cut its growth forecast for this year by 0.2 percentage point to 1.4 percent. In June, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development lowered its 2023 growth outlook for Asia's No. 4 economy by 0.1 percentage point to 1.5 percent.



(END)