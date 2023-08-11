U.S. remains concerned about N. Korean provocations, will work with allies to ensure peace: Pentagon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains concerned about potential provocations by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, after the recalcitrant country noted that it may soon launch a space rocket.

North Korea unsuccessfully launched a space launch vehicle carrying what it claimed to be its first military reconnaissance satellite in late May.

The U.S. strongly condemned the failed launch, noting that space launch vehicles use the same technologies used in ballistic missiles, which the North is prohibited from using or developing under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.



Department of Defense Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug. 10, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

"We have been very clear about our concerns when it comes to provocations and potential provocations by the DPRK," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said when asked about North Korea's possible launch of another space launch in the near future.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name. The country said earlier this week that it may launch satellites "at any time."

"I am not going to, again, speculate or talk about any potential future actions by the DPRK," the Pentagon spokesperson told a daily press briefing when asked about the North's latest threat.

"We have been and will remain in close contact with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to ensure that we have a common understanding of the situation in the region and that we can continue to work together to ensure peace and stability," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The defense department spokesperson also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to extended deterrence when asked, saying, "We are going to continue to have South Korea's back when it comes to defense.'

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)