SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- Typhoon Khanun hits Korea slowly but strongly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Typhoon Khanun pounds Korea, forcing 14,000 to evacuate (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gangwon Province flooded by heavy rain (Donga Ilbo)

-- Slowly moving northward, Typhoon Khanun hits Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Nationwide damage brought by Typhoon Khanun (Segye Times)

-- Typhoon Khanun pounds southern region and Gangwon Province but loses force in Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Khanun slams Korea for 24 hours (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rescue efforts under way in flooded town (Hankyoreh)

-- Slowing moving Khanun rampages through Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KDI expects home prices in provincial cities to rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tour, retail industries hope Chinese travelers flock to S. Korea again (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Nation battles floods, winds as Khanun passes (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Khanun rampages through Korea (Korea Herald)

-- Why did Kyobo Book Centre invest in FIFTY FIFTY's production company? (Korea Times)

(END)