Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Typhoon Khanun hits Korea slowly but strongly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun pounds Korea, forcing 14,000 to evacuate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gangwon Province flooded by heavy rain (Donga Ilbo)
-- Slowly moving northward, Typhoon Khanun hits Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nationwide damage brought by Typhoon Khanun (Segye Times)
-- Typhoon Khanun pounds southern region and Gangwon Province but loses force in Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Khanun slams Korea for 24 hours (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rescue efforts under way in flooded town (Hankyoreh)
-- Slowing moving Khanun rampages through Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KDI expects home prices in provincial cities to rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tour, retail industries hope Chinese travelers flock to S. Korea again (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nation battles floods, winds as Khanun passes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Khanun rampages through Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Why did Kyobo Book Centre invest in FIFTY FIFTY's production company? (Korea Times)
