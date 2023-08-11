K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- About 40,000 participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree are set to gather in Seoul on Friday for a K-pop concert, which will wrap up the world event plagued by a heat wave and a typhoon with a glitzy entertainment show.

The "K-pop super live" concert is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. for two hours at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul, following a 30-minute closing ceremony at the same venue.

A total of 19 teams of K-pop artists, including NewJeans, IVE, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo, The Boyz, Kang Daniel and fromis_9, will perform at the show, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports said.

Also on the list are Shownu X Hyungwon, Zerobaseone, Kwon Eun-bi, Jo Yuri, P1Harmony, KARD, The New Six and ATBO.

The show will be co-hosted by actor Gong Myoung, ITZY's Yuna and NewJeans' Hyein and broadcast live on KBS and its YouTube channel.

Workers install a makeshift stage for the "K-pop super live" concert, the highlight event for the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 9, 2023. The concert and the closing ceremony of the world gathering will be held at the stadium on Aug. 11. (Yonhap)

The concert was originally scheduled to take place at the campsite in Saemangeum -- a reclaimed tidal land area in Buan, North Jeolla Province -- last Sunday but was postponed due to concerns about accidents and heat-related illnesses.

The venue was initially changed to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, about an hour's drive from the campsite, and again to Seoul World Cup Stadium as a precaution against the approach of Typhoon Khanun toward the provincial area.

Seoul World Cup Stadium has a capacity of over 66,000 seats and is a major venue for sports games and music concerts.

The police will control the flow of traffic around the stadium in the afternoon as about 1,400 buses carrying jamboree participants are set to flock to the venue for the show.

About 40,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers from 156 countries have been staying across the nation after they left the campsite in Saemangeum, which was struck by bad weather but also plagued by mismanagement and safety risks.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)